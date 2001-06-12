four.star.flyer

News as of 12-06-2001

NEW Bad Religion Drummer

Bad Religion have a new drumer. Brooks Wackerman, who was formerly in Suicidal Tendencies and The Vandals is the new drummer. He will be the full time drummer, and will also tour with them. Good Stuff.

New Pennywise Video

A New Pennywise video for the song "Fuck Authority" is being made. It is supposed to be rather good.

Get Up Kids & Weezer??

From what i've heard, these two bands are supposed to be gracing the shores of Australia sometime in the next month or two. This would be one show that i would suggest you goto, unless Jimmy Eat World are playing, in which case, you would go and see them!